William Jackson of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. He was 80.
Born in Philadelphia and a lifelong resident, Bill was employed as a U.S. Postal worker and retired in 1992 after 30 years of service.
He was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and a member of the VFW Post 9220 in Eddington, Pa.
Bill attended Mastbaum High School, was an avid golfer and a member of the Bensalem Golf Association for over 45 years.
He was an amateur boxer, enjoyed his involvement in the boxing industry and volunteered as a boxing coach at Harrowgate Boxing Club for 15 years.
He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Mae Petock (the late John), his twin, James Jackson (Betty), and Dorothy Wojnar (the late Dick). He is also survived by three nieces, Michele (Donna), Bridget, and Jackie (Mark), five nephews, Richie (Angie), Craig (Kacey), Michael, Billy (Melissa) and Timmy (Linda), 12 great nephews, nine great nieces, two great great nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Harrowgate Boxing Club, 1920 E. Vanango St., Philadelphia, PA 19134.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020