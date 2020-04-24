|
William James Shinn Sr. of Beech Creek, Pa. died at Susque-View Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 77.
Born Nov. 24, 1942 in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Christopher J. and Laura Worthington Shinn.
On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Dorothea M. Jones, who survives at home.
William was a mechanic for Conrail for many years and retired from there in 1987. He served honorably in the United States Army, attaining the rank of SP5. He received the National Defense Service Medal. William was truly patriotic with a love for his country and the American flag.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved NASCAR. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Lock Haven, Pa.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by three sons, William J. Shinn Jr. (Annemarie) of Gilbertsville, Pa., Patrick A. Shinn (Paula) of Beech Creek, and Daniel P. Shinn (Kristina) of Las Vegas, Nev., eight grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Dean Bowman (Cathy) of Mill Hall, Pa., and his sister, Margaret Gresko (Peter) of Ewing, N.J.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for William J. Shinn Sr. will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Memorials are suggested to the through the funeral home.
