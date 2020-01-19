Home

Galzerano Funeral Home
William J.F. Bell

William J.F. Bell Obituary
William J.F. Bell, Esq. of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home. He was 98.

Born and raised in Mount Carmel, Pa., he had been a resident of Bucks County for over 70 years. He served as a pilot/bombardier at the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, and he received a Purple Heart and Silver Star.

He was a graduate of Temple Law School in 1952 with his specialty in general law. Afterwards he became the owner and operator of William J.F. Bell and Associates.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jean E. Bell, and his sister, Virginia Pighini.

William will be greatly missed by his children, Sharon Bell (Tom) and Linda Dean Bozena (caretaker) and her husband, Andrew; his grandchildren, Richard (Kathy), Gina (Tim), Christopher, and Shawn; and three great grandchildren, Amanda, Colleen and Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020
