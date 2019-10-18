Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
William John Brown Sr.

William John Brown Sr. Obituary
William John Brown Sr. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 84.

He was born in Philadelphia and had resided in Langhorne for 40 years.

William was a member of Penndel Wildcats, Penndel Fire Company and the George Washington Masonic Lodge #59.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth; his three children, William John Brown Jr., Wesley John Brown (Michele) and Robert John Brown; his four grandchildren, Nathaniel Webekind Brown, Zachariah William Brown, Danielle Elizabeth Brown and Elijah Robert Brown; and his sister, Gail Lynn Kalbach (Steve).

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park.

Contributions in William's name may be made to Saints Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 681, Moorestown, NJ 08057.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2019
