|
|
William J. "Bill" Heger of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully at Crestview Nursing Center in Langhorne on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020. He was 98.
Bill was born in Jenkintown, Pa. to William C. Heger and Mary (Seeber) Heger on July 4th, 1921. He graduated from Girard College in Philadelphia, where he enjoyed playing soccer and running track. During World War II, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as an Airplane and Engine Mechanic and studied as a pilot and navigator. After the War, he married Catherine Elizabeth (Callan) Heger on June 17, 1945.
Later in life he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at Drexel University and a M.A. in Education at Temple University while working for GE and Budd Company.
Bill and Catherine raised five children together and were married for 68 years until her passing in 2013. He loved being in the company of his wife and family, was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan, and enjoyed swimming, working out at the gym, golfing, reading and especially woodworking, which he taught at Upper Moreland School District. He also loved spending time with his wife, Catherine (Rene), socializing with friends, RVing, square dancing, attending theater shows, visiting the Atlantic City casinos, and taking vacations to the shores of New Jersey and North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Catherine, his sister, Anna (Heger) Kenderdine, cousin, Ed Turner, and great grandson, Sebastian Orbin.
He is survived by his five children, William Heger (Marge), Catherine Lynch (James), Susan Orbin (Ken), Elizabeth Marsden (Wayne) and John Heger five grandchildren, Blair, Beau, Jim, Will and Katy, three great grandchildren, Jayden, Austin, and Dakota, as well as many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held in privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to his past private home caregivers: Meghan, Madison, Angela, Sarah and Tedra, as well as the Birches at Newtown and Crestview Nursing Center and all its West Wing staff especially Kathy, Brianna, Sheck, Nicole, Dana and Amanda. Additionally, the family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for all their caring and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Girard College, girardcollege.edu/support/online-giving, and the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, covid19responsefund.org.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020