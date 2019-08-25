|
William Kenneth Bennett of Lower Makefield Township died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown.
Born in Neptune, N.J., in 1935, son of the late Kenneth Vincent and Alice Crosson Bennett, he resided in Lower Makefield for the past 45 years.
Bill played the trombone during a three-year enlistment in the U.S. Army, then received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.
He began his civilian career with the U.S. Navy and G.E. Aerospace, then joined ESB/Exide Electronics in Yardley. When Exide moved to North Carolina in 1983, Bill stayed in Yardley, and took a job with Hi-Tran, then moved with HindlePower when it spun off in 2000. There he forged a distinguished record as Vice President of Technology until his retirement in 2010.
Bill was an active member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the author of "Charge! Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Stationary Chargers," published in 2018, by Golden Alley Press. Bill's career spanned the microprocessor revolution and he always had a stack of engineering and computer science books on his nightstand to update and maintain his skills.
He was the husband of the late Kathleen Muccie Bennett, and brother of the late Patricia Bennett.
Bill is survived by two sons, Kenneth Sean Bennett (Nora Ann) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and A. James Bennett of Coopersburg, Pa.; and a granddaughter, Megan Patricia Bennett of Winston-Salem.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, where friends may call at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a contribution to their favorite charity in Bill's name.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019