James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
William Kerrane

William Kerrane Obituary
William "Bill" Kerrane of Langhorne passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Born Feb. 21, 1943 to Patrick and Sara Kerrane in Philadelphia, he resided in Levittown for over 50 years.

Bill taught at Bishop Egan (now Conwell Egan Catholic High School) for over 30 years. He also was Director of Activities for several years, but opted to go back to his first love, that of teaching, which was only outdone by his love for his family. Bill also accomplished his dream of building a house he designed in the Poconos, which he enjoyed for over 20 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Patrick.

He is survived by his brother, Daniel; his wife of 46 years, Patricia Mekenney Kerrane; his daughter, Megan Schwarz (Michael); sons, Matthew Kerrane (Jennifer) and Mark Kerrane (Jenelle); and grandchildren, Hailey and Cody Schwarz, Raymond Snyder, Ethan and Macklin Kerrane, and Braeden, Vaughn and Fianna Kerrane.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Donations in his name may be made to Conwell Egan Catholic High School.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020
