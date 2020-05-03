|
William L. Kristoff Sr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 89.
Born in St. Claire, Pa. to the late George and Estella Kristoff, William grew up in coal country in Mary D. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Steel Workers Union Local 489.
As an original Levittown home owner, William was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. He loved baseball, especially the Philadelphia Phillies, and enjoyed working with his hands doing carpentry and tinkering in his garage.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette M. (Lehotta) Kristoff, and three of his siblings, William is survived by his children, Diane Werline (James), William Kristoff Jr. (Mary), Jeanette Kristoff, Donna Erwin (David), and Carol Virtuoso (Joseph), 15 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Due to current events, services for William will be held privately. A memorial service for William will be held at an later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020