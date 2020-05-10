Home

William Lee
William L. Lee Obituary
William Lenwood "Bill" Lee passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 74.

Born and raised in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, Bill had been a resident of Middletown Township for the past 50 years and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.

He was a manager for Wawa at several local locations, retiring as an Auditor in 1992.

He was proud to have served in the United States Navy.

Bill was the beloved husband of 53 years to Mary Ellen (Coll), the loving father of Michele L. Later (Joseph), William L. Lee Jr. (Kim), Kevin M. Lee (Joyce Takach) and Brian W. Lee (Victoria). He was the devoted Pop Pop of Meghan, Emily, Kelly, Steven, Rebecca, Erin, Aine, Caitlin, Nora, McKenna, Ryan and Steven.

Born one of seven children, Bill is also survived by his sisters, Dawn Sayle and Peg Cimino (Joe), and will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Life St. Mary, 2500 Northgate Rd., Trevose, PA 19053, or Penndel Mental Health at penndelmhc.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
