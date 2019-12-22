Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
William L. O'Malley Obituary
William L. "Bill" O'Malley of Levittown passed at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on his 67th birthday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Bill was a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County and graduated from Bishop Egan High School in 1971. He worked in construction his entire life.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family at the Jersey Shore and watching his grandson, Ian, play baseball and basketball.

He was the beloved husband for 47 years to Ginny, and the loving father of Kelly O'Malley Shallcross (Paul) and Bill O'Malley (Jennifer). He also will be missed by his only grandson and the light of his life, Ian Shallcross.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Clifford O'Malley.

The O'Malley family would like to send special thanks to the staff at St. Mary Medical Center, Dr. Catherine Spratt-Turner and the staff at Eleanor's Garden Hospice for their compassionate care.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to St. Mary Medical Center, 1205 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019
