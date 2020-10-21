1/
William Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Myers of Croydon passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. He was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Croydon for six years and formerly of Bristol. Bill was employed as a Material Specialist with Rohm & Hass, retiring in 1981 after 32 years of service. He also worked as a custodian with the Bristol Township School District.

The beloved husband of the late Marcella (Grotz) Myers and father of the late Linda Wass, he will be sadly missed by his devoted children, William Myers Jr., Diane Long and Florence Tomlinson. Bill was the brother of Florence Davis and is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, at Bristol Cemetery, 2519 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved