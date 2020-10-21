William Myers of Croydon passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. He was 93.Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Croydon for six years and formerly of Bristol. Bill was employed as a Material Specialist with Rohm & Hass, retiring in 1981 after 32 years of service. He also worked as a custodian with the Bristol Township School District.The beloved husband of the late Marcella (Grotz) Myers and father of the late Linda Wass, he will be sadly missed by his devoted children, William Myers Jr., Diane Long and Florence Tomlinson. Bill was the brother of Florence Davis and is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, at Bristol Cemetery, 2519 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021.Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem