William N. Graves passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was 88.
Bill was born in Houston, Texas, to Virginia Eileen (Wright) and William Thomas Graves.
He joined the U.S. Navy after high school, where he met his wife of 66 years, Betty-Lou, raised in Beaumont, Texas. After the Navy, they settled in Fox Chase, PA., to raise five children, then moved to Upper Southampton.
Bill was a long-time member of the Shiners, Free Masons, Legionnaires, and Telephone Pioneers. Always active in fundraising, Bill enjoyed being on the Washington Crossing Delaware float. After retiring from Bell Atlantic, he became a successful realtor. Bill took his family on many camping trips around the USA. His favorite campsites were our national parks.
He is survived by his children, Cathy-Anne Koller, Susan Graves, Beth Schindele, Sally Sheridan, and Timothy Graves (Celeste); grandchildren, Katrina, Joey, Megan, Jonathan, Robert, Kristen, Jacqueline, Daniel, Justin, Tyler, Hannah, and Kevin; 12 great grandchildren; and his sister, Jane Craig (Jim).
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty-Lou (Hunter) Graves.
Bill's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday May 23, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge.
In lieu of flowers, the Graves family has requested donations in Bill's name be made to Office of Development, , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
