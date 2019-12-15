Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
William Leonhauser
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
William P. Leonhauser


1962 - 2019
William P. Leonhauser Obituary
William P. "Bill" Leonhauser passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 57.

Born in Abington, son of the late Laura (Paul) and Harry G. "Giggy" Leonhauser Sr., Bill has been a lifelong resident of Langhorne.

He was the owner/operator of Penndel Towing and Recovery LCC for many years. Bill was admired and respected for his knowledge and skill in the Towing and Recovery Industry. He volunteered extensively at the 9/11 tragedy, helping with search and recoveries and was part of the recovery team for "Swamp Ghost", a submerged WWII airplane in Papua, New Guinea. He also aided in training various fire companies during Super Storm Sandy.

He is the beloved brother of Harry "George" Jr. (Patti), Robert W. Sr. (MaryGrace), Deborah A. Peggs (Louis), Laura L. Godshall (Jerry) and Paul C. Leonhauser III (Suzanne) and devoted uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill will also be sadly missed by his girlfriend, Jasmine Pope, and countless friends and associates.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1475 W. County Line Rd., Hatboro.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019
