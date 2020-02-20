|
|
William P. Murphy Jr. of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 85.
Born in Newark, N.J., he was the oldest of four children born to the late William P. and Mary Coyle Murphy. He resided in Lower Makefield for the past 35 years.
Bill was a graduate of LaSalle University and received his MBA from Widener University. He had a long and successful career as a logistics manager, first at RCA and then for Lockheed Martin. He also taught business courses at Penn State/Abington and was a member of the Lower Makefield Junior Chamber of Commerce.
He was a very active, long standing member of St. Ignatius Parish, participating at most every level of Parish ministry. He sang in the Choir, served as a lector, cantor and overall volunteer for the Annual Fund Drive.
Bill was an enthusiastic Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles; attending the Eagles' Training Camp during the years when it was based at Lehigh. He enjoyed Irish music, particularly The Clancy Brothers. His dominant sense of humor was present in all his daily encounters, with family, friends, business associates and fellow parishioners.
Husband of the late Eileen J. Murphy, he is survived by his four children and their spouses, Linda and Curt Lindahl of Yardley, Brian and Lilla Murphy of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Joseph and Sheri Murphy of Fairless Hills, and Kevin and Sandy Murphy of Media, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Sean and Matt Murphy, Jake and Erin Lindahl, Brian Murphy Jr., and Tommy and Josie Murphy; and his brothers and sister, Jack and Isabel Murphy, Marilyn and Bill Leinhos, and Bob Murphy.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 20, 2020