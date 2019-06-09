|
William P. Roeger Jr. passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Abington Hospital. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Bill was a resident of Southampton, Pa., for 45 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served with the Seabees.
Bill was employed as a Steamfitter with Local 420, Philadelphia, and retired after more than 50 years of service.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Loretta (Kaufman) Roeger; his son, Chad Roeger (Nancy); and his daughter, Shari Sanservino (Fabio). Bill is also survived by two grandchildren; William and Joseph.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Shalom Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3110, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
