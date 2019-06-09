Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Roeger Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William P. Roeger Jr. Obituary
William P. Roeger Jr. passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Abington Hospital. He was 77.

Born in Philadelphia, Bill was a resident of Southampton, Pa., for 45 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served with the Seabees.

Bill was employed as a Steamfitter with Local 420, Philadelphia, and retired after more than 50 years of service.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Loretta (Kaufman) Roeger; his son, Chad Roeger (Nancy); and his daughter, Shari Sanservino (Fabio). Bill is also survived by two grandchildren; William and Joseph.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Shalom Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3110, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now