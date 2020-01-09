|
|
William Perry Wambach of Levittown, Pa. passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was 61.
William, better known to many as Bill or Billy, was born Oct. 17, 1958 in Bristol, Pa. After growing up in Bristol Borough, he lived in Bensalem and then later moved with his family to Levittown, Pa.
He spent his career of over 40 years working as a journeyman electrician in Philadelphia and finished it last working for Hatzel & Buehler. William enjoyed his work but found his most joy in spending time with his family and serving in his church. In addition, he loved cheering on Penn State football and Everton FC. He was known for his sense of humor, strong work ethic, and living out his faith through serving and loving others.
William was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice (Perry) Wambach.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, his son, Joseph, siblings, John Wambach (Ava), Susan Wilson, Harry Wambach (Lynn), Bethanne Wambach, and Thomas Wambach, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends and neighbors, as well as a loving church family.
Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with a service to follow at Trinity Community Church, 1122 Frosty Hollow Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his church, Trinity Community Church.
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020