William R. "Bill" Hardy Jr. of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Abington-Jefferson Health Hospital in Abington. He was 72.
Bill was the loving and devoted husband of Jean M. White Hardy, with whom he had shared 16 years of marriage.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Bill grew up in Bristol and Levittown and was a son to the late William R. and Elizabeth Brown Hardy.
Shortly after his graduation from Neshaminy High School, Class of 1965, Bill proudly enlisted with the United States Navy. He later served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for nearly 20 years and spent his professional career as a Maintenance Mechanic at Lower Bucks Hospital.
Bill was an avid fisherman and spent countless hours on the waters of Ocean City, Maryland over the years. He was an active member of New Life Christian Church in Newtown, where he served as a Deacon, sang with the choir and attended the men's breakfast each Tuesday. He was also former Commander for the American Legion Post 960 in Levittown.
Most of all, Bill was devoted to his family, friends, and his faith and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Bill leaves behind his children, Lori Tomlinson, Lisa Silverman (Howard), and William R. Hardy III (Natalie); Jean's children, Alex Schmid, Kimberly Weise, and Karen Rice (Steve); his siblings, Barbara Deal (Ron), Bettie Ann Rarrick (Bob), Patricia Ramirez, and Andrew Hardy (Elizabeth); his grandchildren, Nicole, Cole, Kennedy, Evan, Bridget, Noah, and Andrew; and his best friend, Jack Arblaster.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 5 p.m. until his funeral service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940, with Rev. Dr. Norman J. Leve officiating. All are also invited to form a funeral procession in Bill's Honor from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at New Life Church (address above), followed by his interment with military honors at 9 a.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to New Life Christian Church at the above address.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 20, 2019