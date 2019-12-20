|
William R. Krysak of Levittown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown. He was 72.
Bill was born in Pottsville, Pa. on April 13, 1947. He was very patriotic, serving in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Prior to his retirement, he worked for American Can in Fairless Hills and American Bank Note Co. in Horsham.
Bill was an avid reader, devoted sports fan, and loved history and movie trivia. He had a passion for all animals; always feeding the birds and squirrels in his yard and having a pocket full of dog biscuits.
Son of the late Charles and Verna Krysak, he is survived by his wife, Connie Lutz Krysak; his son, Bill Krysak (Susan); his daughter, Jennifer Krysak Emmons (Joe); his brother, Michael Krysak (Doris); and his sister, Pat Chaump (John). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kelcie and Meagan Krysak and Ryan Emmons, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either St. Jude Research Hospital or Chandler Hall.
