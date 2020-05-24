|
William (Bill) R. Murphy born on Nov. 19, 1956 loving father and husband passed away at home after a long battle of cancer on May 18, 2020. He will be missed by all his family and friends.
William is survived by his wife Kathy (Fahs) Murphy. His children Ryan, Jamie, Sean (Jacquelin). His grandchildren Brynleigh and Nicholas. Siblings Bob (Donna), Ron (Cheryl) and Donna. Mother-in-law Jane Schmidt, brother in laws Thomas (Tina), Stephen (Maria), David (Frances) Fahs and sister-in-law Patti Fahs and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard working electrical tech who worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends Rita and John Bradley. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, he loved the Eagles, the Phillies and college basketball. He enjoyed being on the baseball diamond coaching and mentoring not just his two sons but every teammate/player that has crossed his path. His favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed baking cookies and having laughs with his daughter and spending time with his grandchildren. He had an infectious laugh and just enjoyed life to the fullest. He was truly loved by everyone he met.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no services have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of William Murphy may be made to donate to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020