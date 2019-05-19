Home

William R. Procz Sr.

William R. Procz Sr. Obituary
William R. Procz Sr. of Fairless Hills died peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center while surrounded by his family. He was 84.

He was the beloved husband of the late Alverda (Williamson) Procz. The couple shared 34 years together.

Born in McKeesport, Pa., William was the son of the late Stephen and Agnes (Zahorchak) Procz; father of the late Robert W. Procz; grandfather of the late Amanda M. Procz, and brother of the late Anna Pedley (Bennett), Frank Procz (Gloria), and Michael Procz (Carry).

While William enjoyed his career as a steel mill foreman, his passion in life was his family. He truly loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He will be missed for his sense of humor, his kind and generous heart, and his willingness to help others.

William is survived by his loving sons and daughters-in-law, William R. Procz Jr. (Lisa), Midge Procz, David T. Procz (Holly), and Donald S. Procz (Mindy); his grandchildren, Lauren, William, Robert (RJ), Brad, Zachary, Brittany, Samantha, and Mason; and his great granddaughter, Faith.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, and again at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, Thursday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until the start of his funeral Mass at 11 a.m., 133 Sycamore St. Newtown, PA 18940. Williams' interment will follow in the Olde Church of St. Andrew Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
