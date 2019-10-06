|
William R. Sylvester Sr. passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, and a longtime resident of Bensalem, William had a love for classic cars, and horses. He even showed horses back in his day but, above all else, his grandchildren meant the world to him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Joanne (Sejda) Sylvester; his beloved sons, William R. Sylvester Jr. (Brigid), and Randy S. Sylvester (Kristen). William also is survived by his siblings, Thomas Sylvester (Sandy), Rosalend Grabowski (Frank), Edward Schreiner (Lisa), and Charles "Chuck" Schreiner; and his grandchildren, Abigail, Joleen (Dave), Sean, Kaitlyn, and Madison.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.
