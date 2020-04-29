|
|
William R. Walsh Jr. passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, at the age of 52.
Born in Bristol, son of Elizabeth (Bleistein) and William R. Walsh Sr., he had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and 1986 graduate of Neshaminy High School. He had attended Bucks County Community College.
A Master Plumber by trade, William was employed with U.S. Facilities for the past 14 years.
The beloved husband of 18 years to Jessica M. (Schleinkofer), he was the loving father of Alisha Walsh (fiancé, Matt) and Robert Walsh, and devoted Grumpa to Matthew Jr. William was the brother of Deborah Landers and Darlene Walsh, and the uncle to several nieces and nephews.
In the near future, a memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
