William Robert Detraz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Manor Care in Yardley, eight days shy of his 90th birthday.
A loving husband and devoted step-father, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane (Wagner) Detraz (in his own words, his "Angel"), step- daughter, Linda Cavanaugh (Mark), and step-sons, Kenneth Robinson (Kathy) and Mark Robinson (Cindy). He was Daddy Bill to three grandsons, Matthew Robinson (Megan), Michael (Sara) and Kevin Cavanaugh, and eight great-grandchildren, Winry and Henry Robinson, Aidan, Dylan, Connor (Summers) and Brielle Cavanaugh, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Edna Jane Detraz, and his siblings, Carl Jr., John, Betty and Fred Detraz. He was born in West Chester, Pa. and moved to Bucks County at age 18.
Bill had several jobs including short-order cook, industrial maintenance, QC inspector and machinist. After retiring his all time favorite job was a crossing guard for William Penn Middle School in the Pennsbury School district.
Bill was a previous member of Morrisville Presbyterian Church, where he served as Deacon for several years. He was currently a proud member of Woodside Presbyterian Church. Bill was a member of Newtown Masonic Lodge No. 427 F & AM.
Over the years he loved to travel, especially the many cruises, trips to Las Vegas, Branson, Hawaii, New York City and Lancaster.
Jane would like to thank the administration staff, therapists, aides and nurses of Manor Care for the loving and excellent care that Bill received. You all became family to us. Also, heartfelt thanks to our loving family and friends who were always there to give support when needed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Bills' life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Woodside Presbyterian Church.
To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 22, 2019