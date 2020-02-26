|
William "Bill" S. Jackson passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2020. He was 77.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Clifford S. and Clara Robertson Jackson.
Bill was the beloved husband of Ethel May Hutchinson Jackson.
In 1960, he met the love of his life, Ethel. They were inseparable for 54 years. Bill and Ethel and their children lived in Barrington, New Hampshire for 12 years and then moved to Newtown, Pa. in 1980 where they lived until 2013. They then retired to Salem, South Carolina where they built a beautiful home near the lake where Bill loved to be on his boat.
Bill began his career as an airplane mechanic after graduating high school and attending East Coast Aero Tech Aviation school in Bedford, Massachusetts. Bill proudly served in the Army Reserves for six years.
For the next 33 years Bill spent selling industrial printing equipment and technology for Markem Corporation and in 1978 invested a year in the United Kingdom helping to expand Markem's European market.
When Bill retired from Markem, he decided to pursue his true passion of working with his hands and launched his own handyman business known as Bill's Home Improvements, in Bucks County, Pa. He quickly built a reputation of honest and quality craftsmanship. Once in South Carolina he turned his skills to making wooden gifts for others in his own woodshop behind his home.
Bill was a member of Newtown United Methodist Church and dedicated much of his life to volunteer work through his church, mission trips, food pantry, and Bible groups. In SC, Bill attended Mauldin Methodist Church, Newspring Church Clemson campus, and served the Boys Camp Thrift Store in Seneca, SC.
In addition to loving lake life, Bill enjoyed traveling the US and Europe with his wife, studying and visiting historical places and museums, specifically military battlefields and monuments. He also had a great interest for classic cars and airplanes and was a member of the Upstate Miata Club.
Bill was a humble, kind, and Christian man with his family at the center of his world. He was a loving dad and Pop-Pop. He was very involved in his grandchildren's lives. They brought him immense joy. He loved talking cars and woodshop with his grandsons and making things with them. Both grandsons share his passions. He adored his beautiful granddaughters and was so proud to visit Nicole, a freshman at the University of South Carolina this past year.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his loving children; Michele Johnson (Jeffrey), Seth Jackson (Shighla), and Amory Jackson Cone (Jeffrey), his four grandchildren; Nicole "Nikki" and Nolan Jackson, Peyton and Jace Cone, and his sister Carrol Roy (Bill), along with beloved nieces and nephews and grand-dogs.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Newtown United Methodist Church on 35 Liberty Street in Newtown. Services will follow at 12.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Team J-Pa Scholarship Foundation. Bill would be so proud knowing college scholarships will be awarded in his name, especially since he was currently taking a WWII history course at Clemson University when he passed. Checks can be mailed to 37 Providence Court Newtown, PA 18940.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.Fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020