|
|
William "Bill" Heron Shapcott of Langhorne died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center after a lenghty illness. Bill was 83.
Born Jan. 16, 1937 in Philadelphia, Bill was the son of the late Mark Sr. and Jean Heron Shapcott. He was raised in Hulmeville and was a 1954 graduate of Neshaminy High School. Bill was inducted into the Neshaminy Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
Bill retired from U.S. Steel in 1992.
He had a passion for and a great knowledge of sports. He also loved travel, enjoying many cruises and trips to Aruba. Bill always enjoyed a raucous debate. He and his wife were always the first ones on the dance floor at weddings and parties. His greatest joy was taking the grandchildren out to breakfast.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florence "Flo" Mack Shapcott, and his children, Linda Krause of Bristol, Susan Faccenda (Perry) of Holland, Jennifer Krzywonos (Scott) of Levittown, and Laura Shapcott (Stephen Herleg) of Coopersburg, Pa. He will also be missed by 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his siblings, Louise Haefner (Donald) and Esther Reetz (Harry) of Hulmeville, his sisters-in-law, Diane Heron of Hulmeville, Donna Heron of Penndel, and Virginia Shapcott of Burlington Township, N.J., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Jane Moss, Margaret Wible, Susan Randall, Ruth Martindell, Mark Shapcott Jr., Richard Shapcott, William Heron, and John Heron, his son-in-law, Joseph Krause, and his brothers-in-law, William Moss, Alan Wible, Hubert Randall, and Charles Martindell Sr.
Special thanks are extended to Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center for their excellent care and support.
Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Neshaminy N-Club, P.O. Box 548, Langhorne, PA 19047.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020