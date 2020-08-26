William (Bill) Story Foster IV, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, died Saturday night, August 22nd, 2020 of Parkinson's disease at his home surrounded by his family. He was 73.Born July 23rd, 1947, in Patterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late William S. Foster III and Barbara (Richardson) Foster.Bill attended Elementary school in Montvale, N.J. and attended High school at Blair Academy. He then went on to college at Washington & Lee University where he received his Bachelor's in Arts in History. Bill was a wrestler and rugby player and remained involved in both Washington & Lee and Blair Academy where he later served on the Board of Governors.Bill started his career at Rudco before joining the Barnes Group where he spent 35 years as a salesman. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and his grandchildren. Bill was an avid motorcyclist, attending annual events like Americade, and a car enthusiast. He was one of the founding members of the Delaware Valley Chapter BMWCCA, a high-performance driving instructor as well as a race car driver in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) where he won multiple titles in his BMW 2002 in the ITA class and also ran in the GT-3 class. He participated in the 24 hour endurance race at Nelson Ledges with the Last Minute Racing team. He was able to do an endurance race with his son Gordon in the BMWCCA Club racing series in the late 90's at Summit Point Racetrack in West Virginia.Bill was a youth soccer coach for many years until turning over coaching duties to his wife Ruthanne who coached their youngest son Kurt. He was a fixture at his kid's sporting events through high school as well as a supporter at his wife's many horse events.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruthanne Kim (McKee) Foster; two sisters Susan Vanairsdale and Ann Terry; three children, Gordon and Jeana Foster of Vienna, Virginia, Ryan Foster of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Kurt Foster of Worcester, Pennsylvania as well as two grandchildren, Addison and Lilia Foster of Vienna, Virginia.Family and friends are invited to attend Bill's graveside service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Brainerd Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 22 S. Main Street, Cranbury, NJ 08512.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.