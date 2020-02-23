|
William T. Hewins Jr. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was 66.
Born in Fort Dix, N.J., he was a life-long resident of Langhorne. He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School.
William enjoyed going to Long Beach Island, golfing, as well as taking walks through Tyler Park with his son, Ryan. He also was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
William had been employed by Acme Market in Newtown for nearly 50 years. He was known as Mr. Newtown, and will be missed by his many friends in and around Newtown. His favorite color was red.
William was preceded in death by his father, William Hewins Sr., and a brother, John Hewins.
He is survived by his loving son, Ryan; his mother, Jean Homer (Frank); a sister, Jean Haggenbottom (John), brothers, Frank (Wendy), Mark, and David Homer. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Hewins; and nephews, John and Daniel Hewins.
Relatives and friends will be received at from 10:30 a.m. until noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his funeral service will be conducted at noon. Interment will be held privately in Newtown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in William's name to be made to the "Memorial Fund of Bill Hewins", c/o First National Bank of Newtown, 40 S. State St., Newtown, PA 18940.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020