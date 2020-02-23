Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379

William T. Hewins Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. Hewins Jr. Obituary
William T. Hewins Jr. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was 66.

Born in Fort Dix, N.J., he was a life-long resident of Langhorne. He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School.

William enjoyed going to Long Beach Island, golfing, as well as taking walks through Tyler Park with his son, Ryan. He also was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

William had been employed by Acme Market in Newtown for nearly 50 years. He was known as Mr. Newtown, and will be missed by his many friends in and around Newtown. His favorite color was red.

William was preceded in death by his father, William Hewins Sr., and a brother, John Hewins.

He is survived by his loving son, Ryan; his mother, Jean Homer (Frank); a sister, Jean Haggenbottom (John), brothers, Frank (Wendy), Mark, and David Homer. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Hewins; and nephews, John and Daniel Hewins.

Relatives and friends will be received at from 10:30 a.m. until noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his funeral service will be conducted at noon. Interment will be held privately in Newtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in William's name to be made to the "Memorial Fund of Bill Hewins", c/o First National Bank of Newtown, 40 S. State St., Newtown, PA 18940.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -