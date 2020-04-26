|
|
William T Quinn Jr. of Levittown died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was 86.
Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, he went to Visitation BVM School in Kensington. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
Mr. Quinn worked at Allied Chemical in Philadelphia for 44 years loading barges before retiring in 1996. He then started a second career at The Bucks County Courier Times working in the warehouse.
In 1956, he married the love of his life Rose May Quinn. They were married for 60 years before she passed in 2016. He was an original Levittown homeowner, and was a devoted husband and father. His life was centered around his family and he was blessed with four daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were his whole world.
Mr. Quinn was the unofficial Mayor of Twin Oaks. Everyone who walked by his house felt compelled to wave. He was a friend to the birds and squirrels in the neighborhood. He was a proud supporter of the Pennsylvania Lottery and enjoyed his Thursday nights at Marie's Kozy Corner. He told anyone who would listen that he was a patron of The William Penn since 1958.
Beloved husband of the late Rose May, Mr. Quinn was the loving father of Catherine Kitchenman (Robert), Rose Anne Thomson (William), Patricia Morrow (Scott), and Kelly Quinn (William Davis). He was the devoted grandfather of Deanne (Kevin), Robert (Colleen) and Sarah Kitchenman, Jacqueline Walder (Mark), Ryan Thomson (Brianna), Travis (Ashley), Taylor Rose and Thomas Kreiling; and the great grandfather of Brandon, Kayleigh, Braelyn, Charlotte Rose, Beckham, Caidyn, Madison Rose, and Colt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael (Fran).
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfunerahome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020