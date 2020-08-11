William T. Ritter of Newportville, Pa. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. He was 61.Born in Philadelphia, Bill was a resident of Newportville for the last 38 years. He owned and operated Bill Ritter Towing for over 20 years. He enjoyed working and spending time with his family.Bill will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 10 years, Kathleen G. (Sloan). He is also survived by his loving a daughter, Grace Ritter, and his siblings, Paul Ritter, Diane Bergen (Kevin), Jim (Cyndy) and Debbie Ritter.He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Ritter.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem