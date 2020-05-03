|
William W. Weisser Sr., a longtime resident of Bucks County, sadly passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Masonic Village of Warminster. He was 83.
William was the loving husband of Geraldine M. Weisser, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
William was a twin born to the late Edward and Violet Weisser, and was the father of the late Scott D. Weisser. He graduated from Lower Moreland High School in 1954, and continued his education attending Dobbins Carpentry School and also attended the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
William worked with Wallace Engineers with Civil Engineering. He worked construction and was a former owner and operator of Weisser Homes, Inc. He was a founder, developer, and operator of several communities including Eastern Dawn, Inc. and Sunset Estates, Inc. William's work ethic was exemplary, earning numerous awards and the respect of his many friends and colleagues. He received the business man's year award from President Bush in 2004.
Music has been a major part of his life for many years. He played the organ for the Newtown Masonic Lodge No 427. His String Band passion started at the age of 9 years old, and he was elected into the Hall of Fame in Ferko String Band and was a longtime director. He paraded in New Year's Day parades up until two years ago. William played the organ for several years at the Mummers Show of Shows during intermission.
He was a member of the Newtown Lodge No 427 since 1962. Allentown Consistory 32 Degree, and the LULU Shiners. He also served two years as Grand Sword Bearer of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. He served on the Masonic Homes Building / Grounds subcommittee and the Building / Grounds committee for Grand Lodge for many years.
William embraced life through adventure with flying airplanes, boating, fishing, and jet skiing. He loved traveling, music and he played the piano, organ, glockenspiel, marimba, guitar, and the saxophone.
William loved his family deeply. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. He had a heart of gold and was always helping people. He had an uncanny wit and sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a brother, Edward O. Weisser, his children, William Weisser Jr. (Francis) and Kathleen Friend (David), his grandchildren, Miranda Vaders (Matthew), Daniel Weisser, Jacob Weisser, Jessica Weisser, Byron Friend and Mallory Friend, and his daughter-in-law, Laura Weisser.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the family will hold a private ceremony. A memorial service to celebrate William's wonderful life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William W Weisser Sr. can be made to the followings organizations: Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047; the Joseph A. Ferko String Band, 2630 Bridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19137; or the Newtown Lodge #427 F.&A.M., Edgewood and Heacock Roads, Yardley, PA 19067.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020