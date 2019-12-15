Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Iden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wallace Pop Iden


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Wallace Pop Iden Obituary
William, of Churchville passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. He was 91.

He was born in Bluemont, VA on Dec. 4, 1928 to the late George W. and Mary "Rebecca" (Manuel) Iden. He was the loving husband of the late Minnie "Patsy" (Robey) Iden for 62 years.

He was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He was a heavy equipment operator at Peppleman Brothers for over 50 years and recently with MEG.

He was an active softball player and loved his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his brothers John and Skippy Iden. Survived by his children Thomas W. (Sue) Iden, Linda Jo (Tom) Sharp, and Cheryl Ward; grandchildren Gary, Lindsey (Mike), Michael (Kara), and Jason; great grandchildren Mikey and Austin; brother Rosser "Bones" (Dot) Iden; and many other loving family and friends.

All are invited to a viewing on Sat. Dec. 21 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m., both at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Interment at Sunset Memorial Park to follow.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel

KirkandNiceSuburban.com


logo

logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -