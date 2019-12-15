|
William, of Churchville passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. He was 91.
He was born in Bluemont, VA on Dec. 4, 1928 to the late George W. and Mary "Rebecca" (Manuel) Iden. He was the loving husband of the late Minnie "Patsy" (Robey) Iden for 62 years.
He was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He was a heavy equipment operator at Peppleman Brothers for over 50 years and recently with MEG.
He was an active softball player and loved his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by his brothers John and Skippy Iden. Survived by his children Thomas W. (Sue) Iden, Linda Jo (Tom) Sharp, and Cheryl Ward; grandchildren Gary, Lindsey (Mike), Michael (Kara), and Jason; great grandchildren Mikey and Austin; brother Rosser "Bones" (Dot) Iden; and many other loving family and friends.
All are invited to a viewing on Sat. Dec. 21 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m., both at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
Interment at Sunset Memorial Park to follow.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel
KirkandNiceSuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019