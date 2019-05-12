Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Ewing Cemetery
78 Scotch Road
Ewing, PA
More Obituaries for William Wolverton
William Wolverton

William Wolverton Obituary
William Wolverton of Falls Township, Pa., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home. He was 79.

Born in Trenton, N.J., a son of the late William Earl and Madeline Smith Wolverton, he resided in Falls Township for the past 58 years.

Bill was retired from PSE&G in Lawrenceville, N.J., after 58 years of service. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton Township, N.J.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Levy Wolverton; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott and Lori, Michael, and Craig and Nicole; and six grandchildren, Stacey (Dom), Krystal (Kyle), Jenna (Tyler), Sydney, Michael and Matthew. He was the brother of the late Ronald Wolverton.

His interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Ewing Cemetery, 78 Scotch Road, Ewing, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, Pa.

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
