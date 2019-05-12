|
William Wolverton of Falls Township, Pa., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home. He was 79.
Born in Trenton, N.J., a son of the late William Earl and Madeline Smith Wolverton, he resided in Falls Township for the past 58 years.
Bill was retired from PSE&G in Lawrenceville, N.J., after 58 years of service. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton Township, N.J.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Levy Wolverton; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott and Lori, Michael, and Craig and Nicole; and six grandchildren, Stacey (Dom), Krystal (Kyle), Jenna (Tyler), Sydney, Michael and Matthew. He was the brother of the late Ronald Wolverton.
His interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Ewing Cemetery, 78 Scotch Road, Ewing, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, Pa.
