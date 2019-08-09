|
Billie Weed passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Muncy, Pa., Billie was the only child of William and Myrtle McCarty. Billie and her mother moved to Philadelphia in 1942 to be near her father who was hospitalized in The Philadelphia Naval Hospital. After her father passed, Billie and her mother stayed in Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Frankford High School.
When Billie was a teenager she met Frank Weed at The Holmesburg Methodist Church Youth Group. They married in 1950.
Her husband, Frank Castor Weed, died in October 2017. He was also 89 years old. Billie and Frank had a wonderful 67 fun filled years of marriage and enjoyed life to the fullest. They enjoyed spending time at their home in The Poconos, skiing, sailing, and socializing with their many friends. They also enjoyed their annual trips across the country skiing, golfing, and visiting friends along the way.
Billie enjoyed the time she spent with her friends from The Forsythia Gate Women's Club, as well as The Stillwater Lake Estates Women's Club and served as president in both organizations. She also served on The Board of Directors of Stillwater Lake Association for many years. Billie and Frank spent their life living in Levittown, Yardley, Washington Crossing, and finally at Ann's Choice in Warminster PA.
Billie is survived by her children, Susan Hillman of Washington Crossing, Bruce Weed and his wife, Kimberly Yardley Weed, of Washington Crossing, Cynthia Weed of Yardley, and Barbara Weed and her husband, Daniel Giuffre, of Yardley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kory A. Hillman-Chassey and her husband, Vince Chassey, Kyle A. Hillman, Jared McCarty Weed, and Cully J. Giuffre; her great grandson, Tyler; her niece, Donna Weed Harrison; and nephews, David and Scott Weed.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. A graveside ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: The Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 10000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019