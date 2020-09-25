1/1
Wilma M. Rucco
1942 - 2020
Wilma M. (Margulies) Rucco, formerly of Bensalem, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was 77.

Wilma was born, raised, and met her husband in Philadelphia. In 1975, they decided to raise their daughter in Bensalem. Wilma worked as an Industrial Real Estate agent in Bucks County. After her husband Joe passed, she spent some time traveling but her real enjoyment was spending time with her family. In 2009, she moved to Lebanon, Pa. so she could be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

Wife of the late Joe, she was the beloved mother of Toni Miller (Gary), the devoted grandmother of Cati Kelly (Patrick), Max (Jake), and Alli, and the loving great-grandmother of Charlee. Wilma was the cherished daughter of the late Max and Fay Margulies, and dear sister of the late Janet Kazen and the late Stan Margulies.

Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Beechwood Cemetery, 2026 Bensalem Blvd., Bensalem.

Donations in Wilma's name may be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
