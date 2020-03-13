|
|
Wilma Ruth Stevens (Bartolovich), resident of Grundy Gardens of Fairless Hills passed away on March 10th at Chandler Hall Hospice after a brief illness. She was 88.
Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and angel to all.
Born and raised in Waynesburg, Pa. to John and Cassie Bartolovich.
Her infectious laugh and kindess will be missed.
She was proud to receive her GED in December 1989. She loved caregiving and helping others that couldn't help themselves. She loved her daily walks and enjoying the beauty of God.
Preceded in death by husband of 25 years, William Howard Stevens , parents John and Cassie Bartolovich, Edward (Jewel), Lewis (MaryAnn), Wayne (Gert).
Survived by her only sister, Helen King (Ray) and daughters: Peggy Wagner, Cathy Moore (Charles), Sharon Alexander (Larry deceased 4/15/2011) and current partner: Joe Swanner and grandchildren: John Stone (Summer), Kelly Leifholtz (Paul) Jessica Cooper (Tim) and great grandchildren: Grace, Xander, Micah, Paul, Kaylee.
Private memorial service to follow.
Please send any donations in lieu to Chandler Hall Hospice.
Lamb Funeral Home
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 13, 2020