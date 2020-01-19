Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer Harverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer J. Harverson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmer J. Harverson Obituary
Wilmer (Bill) J. Harverson, part of the Greatest Generation, passed January 15, a week shy of his 99th birthday.

He was a lieutenant in the US Army Air Corps also known as "The Mighty Eighth." He flew in the first day time bombing missions by B-17's over Nazi occupied Rouen, France and completed 53 missions over Europe.

Wilmer was preceded by his sister and three brothers and his wife Ella (Skip) and his former wife Florence.

He and Skip lived in Newtown, Pa. for 40 years before he moved to Voorhees Senior Living eight months ago. His greatest pleasures included weekends at the beach, activities involving his great grandchildren, the Phillies, Eagles and his VO Manhattans.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara Weiss (David), daughter in-law Ann Harris (Henry), grandchildren Melissa Fox (Bill), Melinda Carvin (Mike), Rebecca Clarke (Charles), and Brett Harris, great grandchildren Jacob, Jamie, Justin and Micah. Nieces Ginny Schultz, Mary Covely (George), John Ignas (late Cathy), the late Carolann and Haddigan siblings. All truly loved him.

Inurnment services will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA on Friday, January 24th at 10:30 am.

Please visit schetterfh.com to view and send condolences to the family.

Schetter Funeral Home

Cherry Hill, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -