Wilmer (Bill) J. Harverson, part of the Greatest Generation, passed January 15, a week shy of his 99th birthday.
He was a lieutenant in the US Army Air Corps also known as "The Mighty Eighth." He flew in the first day time bombing missions by B-17's over Nazi occupied Rouen, France and completed 53 missions over Europe.
Wilmer was preceded by his sister and three brothers and his wife Ella (Skip) and his former wife Florence.
He and Skip lived in Newtown, Pa. for 40 years before he moved to Voorhees Senior Living eight months ago. His greatest pleasures included weekends at the beach, activities involving his great grandchildren, the Phillies, Eagles and his VO Manhattans.
He is survived by his daughter Barbara Weiss (David), daughter in-law Ann Harris (Henry), grandchildren Melissa Fox (Bill), Melinda Carvin (Mike), Rebecca Clarke (Charles), and Brett Harris, great grandchildren Jacob, Jamie, Justin and Micah. Nieces Ginny Schultz, Mary Covely (George), John Ignas (late Cathy), the late Carolann and Haddigan siblings. All truly loved him.
Inurnment services will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA on Friday, January 24th at 10:30 am.
Schetter Funeral Home
Cherry Hill, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020