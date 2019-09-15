|
Winifred "Winnie" D. McKenna passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at Attleboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Langhorne. She was 87.
Winnie was the beloved wife of 61 wonderful years to the late Charles Joseph McKenna; and grandmother of the late Ryan Olah. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Winifred Hemmerle.
Winifred was a resident of Holland for 48 years, and was a former communicant of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Holland. Winnie had a zest for life as all of her friends at the Birches became well aware of. She was never in her room from early morning until late at night. She was always out, where she enjoyed word games, Sudoku, crafts, puzzles, and socializing, even sometimes until 1 a.m.! Winnie also enjoyed playing Words with Friends with her grandchildren, and with whomever would play with her! She enjoyed Bridge, bowling, working the polls, and playing the French horn and the piano.
Winnie spent many enjoyable summers at the family home in Wildwood Crest, N.J., with her friends and family. Winnie will be deeply missed by her loved ones, and by all who came to know her.
She is survived by her children, Winnie McKenna Mitchell of Jamison, Nancy McKenna Davidson and her husband, David, of Richboro, Charles J. McKenna Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Warrington, Terry McKenna Olah of Holland, and Michael J. McKenna and his wife, Liza, of Langhorne. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Winnie, Danielle, Lindsey, Michael, Amberleigh, Kristine, Ashley, Sean, Taylor, and Katelyn; and her greatgrandchildren, Winnie, Haleigh, Tommy, Corrina, Casey, Autumn, Daniella, and Emilia, Noah and Rory.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Winnie's family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954, and to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. Her interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Oblates of St. Francis De Sales, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019