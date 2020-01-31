|
Winston M. Ditmars of Washington Crossing passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.
He grew up in Ewing Township, N.J., graduated from Trenton High School and studied at Cook College – Rutgers University, getting certified in land planning, project management, and civil engineering. Along with his father, he helped establish the Trenton Engineering Company, Inc., a professional firm that specializes in Civil Engineering and Land Surveying. Upon retiring, he sold his share of the company to his draftsman.
He was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Newtown, Pa., organizing one of the first services in his living room. He was past member of The Newtown Reliance, elected as a detective for a five-year term in 1988, past president of the Upper Makefield Business Association, and an original member of the Upper Makefield Fire Company, providing the survey monument(s) plotting the land survey of station 81. Winston was active with the Boy Scouts of America when his sons were school age. Win was a resident of Washington Crossing for 57 years.
He was the son of the late H. Glenn and Doris G. Stein Ditmars and was born in Trenton, from a long line of Ditmars who were early settlers of New Jersey. Winston was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving his country during the Korean conflict on the Destroyer USS Hazelwood as a Radarman 1952-1956. He often stated that this part of his life was a great adventure traveling all around the world.
He enjoyed gardening and cooking. He loved cooking for the church suppers at the old Washington Crossing United Methodist Church on the Delaware River. He loved baking, so much so, he would start his Christmas cookies soon after Halloween. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors.
Winston was preceded in death by his son, Daniel D. Ditmars, his parents, H. Glenn and Doris Ditmars, and his siblings, Albert and Ronald.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marion Oldis Ditmars. He will be dearly missed by his children, Anne Ditmars of Upper Makefield, Pa., David Ditmars of Monroe, Ga., and Betsey Ditmars Eick and her husband, Joe, of Wrightstown, Pa., his cherished grandchildren, Kayla Eick and Joe Eick Jr., and his nieces and nephews.
Winston's wishes included donating his body to the Humanity Gifts Registry. At the request of the decedent, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Interment will be in the Ewing Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 31, 2020