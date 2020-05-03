Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Wm. Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wm. Walton Hood Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wm. Walton Hood Jr. Obituary
Wm. Walton "Walt" Hood Jr. died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Delaware Valley Veterans Home. He was 95.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Hood had been a Lower Bucks County resident for more than 25 years.

He was formerly employed with ACME Markets for 30 years, and the former Budd Company of Philadelphia.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the USS Ranger and the USS Tuscaloosa.

Beloved husband of the late Helen, Walt is survived by his nieces and nephews, Nancy Kravel, Carol Grezlak, Linda Thorton, Sharon, Diana, Wayne and Jeff Kravel; and many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wm.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -