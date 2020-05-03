|
Wm. Walton "Walt" Hood Jr. died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Delaware Valley Veterans Home. He was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Hood had been a Lower Bucks County resident for more than 25 years.
He was formerly employed with ACME Markets for 30 years, and the former Budd Company of Philadelphia.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the USS Ranger and the USS Tuscaloosa.
Beloved husband of the late Helen, Walt is survived by his nieces and nephews, Nancy Kravel, Carol Grezlak, Linda Thorton, Sharon, Diana, Wayne and Jeff Kravel; and many great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020