Yong Ju Krick, of Dauphin, Pa., formerly of Bensalem, Pa., wife of Donald H. Krick, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was 90.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 607 Stoney Creek Drive, Dauphin, Pa. A viewing will precede the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Committal Services will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 520 Hulmesville Road, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
To read her complete obituary and share memories with the family, please visit BitnerCares.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.