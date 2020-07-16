1/
Yong Ju Krick
{ "" }
Yong Ju Krick, of Dauphin, Pa., formerly of Bensalem, Pa., wife of Donald H. Krick, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was 90.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 607 Stoney Creek Drive, Dauphin, Pa. A viewing will precede the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Committal Services will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 520 Hulmesville Road, Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

To read her complete obituary and share memories with the family, please visit BitnerCares.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
JUL
17
Committal
11:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Abbie Lee
Friend
