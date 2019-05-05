|
Ysobel F. (Feenan) Doherty of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Abington Hospital. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, Ysobel was a resident of Bensalem for over 50 years.
She was a devoted parishioner of Our lady of Fatima Church. Ysobel served as the captain of the Perpetual Adoration Society for the first 13 years. She was a homemaker.
Ysobel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joseph Doherty.
She will be sadly missed by her two loving children, Joseph W. Doherty and Christina Doherty (Stephen Cooper). Ysobel is also survived by her sister, Lenise Shaup (Ed).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition, P.O. Box 7068, Penndel, PA 19047. Tomlinson Funeral Home,
