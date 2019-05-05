Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
1731 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
1731 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ysobel Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ysobel F. Doherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ysobel F. Doherty Obituary
Ysobel F. (Feenan) Doherty of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Abington Hospital. She was 89.

Born in Philadelphia, Ysobel was a resident of Bensalem for over 50 years.

She was a devoted parishioner of Our lady of Fatima Church. Ysobel served as the captain of the Perpetual Adoration Society for the first 13 years. She was a homemaker.

Ysobel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joseph Doherty.

She will be sadly missed by her two loving children, Joseph W. Doherty and Christina Doherty (Stephen Cooper). Ysobel is also survived by her sister, Lenise Shaup (Ed).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition, P.O. Box 7068, Penndel, PA 19047. Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now