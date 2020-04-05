|
Yvonne E. Bruner of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. She was 79.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Yvonne was a lifelong resident of Morrisville.
Along with her late husband, she had been the co-owner and employee of the Bridge Grille in Morrisville for 21 years. Following that, she worked in the Internal Audit Department of N.J. Manufacturer's Insurance Co. for 17 years.
Yvonne enjoyed playing bingo, traveling with her family and friends, and going to the casinos.
Daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Wilmot) Titus, and wife of 54 years to the late Joseph "Jerry" Bruner, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Nicholas Evanyke of Pipersville, Pa., two sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert and Nina Bruner of Levittown, Pa. and James Bruner of Morrisville, six grandchildren, Dylan, Megan, and Elizabeth Bruner, Nicholas Evanyke, Christina Hamilton and Joanna Roth, and seven great-grandchildren, Bella, Layla, Ryan, Autumn, Aubree, Kaitlyn and Benjamin.
Due to the current health pandemic and social distancing restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Bruner's name may be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020