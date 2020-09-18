1/1
Zachary David Maness
Zachary David Maness passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 41.

Zack was born in Princeton, N.J. He was the only child of Dave Maness and Toni Downs-Hawn, who at the time resided in Langhorne, Pa. While Zack attended schools in the Neshaminy School District in his earlier years, he then transferred to Council Rock School District, where he graduated in 1997.

He leaves behind other family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Zack was an incredibly talented young man that loved exploring, building and gardening. Anyone who met Zack knew he was a hard worker, wanted to learn, and was a very dedicated employee.

He was currently pursuing a degree through Bucks County Community College to pursue his dreams. His love of family and compassion for others was evident in everything he did. For those he touched, his memory will forever be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Zack's name to a charity of your choice. Pay it in forward in honor of Zack.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
