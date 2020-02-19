Home

Church View Funeral Service (Chesham)
161 Broad Street
Chesham, Buckinghamshire HP5 3EF
01494 776777
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
14:00
Chilterns Crematorium
Alma White Notice
WHITE (Alma) Deirdre Died very peacefully at home
on 7th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Much-loved mother of
Frances, Roger and Duncan;
mother-in-law of Juliet;
widow of Ivor White.
She will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held on
Tuesday 3 March at 2 pm at the
Chilterns Crematorium, with refreshments afterwards at Minchin, 19 Beechwood Avenue,
Little Chalfont, HP6 6PL.
Flowers, if desired, to
Church View Funeral Services,
161 Broad Street, Chesham, HP5 3EF.
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
