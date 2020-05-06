Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Stephens

Notice Condolences

Andrew Stephens Notice
STEPHENS Andrew Beloved Son, Brother,
Uncle and friend, very sadly passed away on Sunday, 19th April 2020,
aged 53 years.

He will be greatly missed by family
and friends, especially by his sister, Dawn, Anthony and Shane.

Always in our hearts and thoughts.
You were a brave soul,
so kind and thoughtful too.
Often was your phrase,
"Can be better, but could be worse."

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone on
Ward 6 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The funeral will be held on
Wednesday, 13th May 2020, 2:00pm
at Bierton Crematorium.

Donations in memory of Andrew to benefit Diabetes UK and the RSPCA
and can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons. Please call 01296 428638
with enquiries.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -