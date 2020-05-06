|
|
|
STEPHENS Andrew Beloved Son, Brother,
Uncle and friend, very sadly passed away on Sunday, 19th April 2020,
aged 53 years.
He will be greatly missed by family
and friends, especially by his sister, Dawn, Anthony and Shane.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
You were a brave soul,
so kind and thoughtful too.
Often was your phrase,
"Can be better, but could be worse."
The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone on
Ward 6 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
The funeral will be held on
Wednesday, 13th May 2020, 2:00pm
at Bierton Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Andrew to benefit Diabetes UK and the RSPCA
and can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons. Please call 01296 428638
with enquiries.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 6, 2020