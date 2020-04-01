Home

Heritage & Sons (Wendover)
146 Aylesbury Road
Wendover, Buckinghamshire HP22 6AP
01296 620777
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:30
Hampden Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium
Amersham
Ann Hazlewood Notice
HAZLEWOOD Anne Margaret Aged 79,
of Wendover,
loving wife, mother, grandmother & sister.
Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2020 after
battling cancer for several years.
Anne was much loved by her family
and will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at the Hampden Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham at 12:30pm on Monday 6th April 2020.
Donations, if desired, to benefit Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity
or RNLI via
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors 01296 620777 or www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
