|
|
|
Murray Annie
Passed away on
31st December 2019,
aged 81.
Much loved Mum to James and Mary and Grandmother to Dean, Benny, Antonio and Marianna.
Also a dearly beloved Great
and Great Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead, on
Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only and
donations, if desired, to
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity may be left after the service or made c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638
or online www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 8, 2020