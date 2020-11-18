|
|
|
NEWMAN Bet Former Landlady of
The Crown & Thistle Pub, Whitchurch,
passed away suddenly on
the 4th November 2020.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nanny, and great nanny.
Funeral service to be held
at Bierton Crematorium on
Friday, 27th November at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Bucks Hospitals Charity can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Bucks, HP22 6AP.
01296 620777
www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 18, 2020