Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Wendover)
146 Aylesbury Road
Wendover, Buckinghamshire HP22 6AP
01296 620777
Resources
More Obituaries for Bet Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bet Newman

Notice Condolences

Bet Newman Notice
NEWMAN Bet Former Landlady of
The Crown & Thistle Pub, Whitchurch,
passed away suddenly on
the 4th November 2020.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nanny, and great nanny.
Funeral service to be held
at Bierton Crematorium on
Friday, 27th November at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Bucks Hospitals Charity can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Bucks, HP22 6AP.
01296 620777
www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -