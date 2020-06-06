|
BLAIR Betty Beloved Betty very sadly passed
away on Thursday 14th May 2020,
aged 89 years. She will be greatly
missed by family and friends.
A private funeral service is to be held
on Friday 12th June 2020, at
Chilterns Crematorium.
The family would like to thank
everyone for the love and support
shown to them at this time of sadness
and give their heartfelt thanks to
everyone at Byron House Nursing
Home who cared for her.
Family flowers only. Donations, if
required, to benefit Tiggywinkles can
be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 167
Bicester Road, Aylesbury, HP19 9BA,
or by calling 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 6, 2020