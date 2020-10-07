|
|
|
Branwhite Brian Passed away on 25th September
at Florence Nightingale Hospice
following a bravely fought illness.
A devoted husband to Liz,
brother to David, much loved
father to George and Vicky, and
grandfather to Isabelle and Charlie.
He will be sorely missed by
family and friends.
A private burial will take place at Tring
Cemetery on Thursday 15th October.
Donations if desired to benefit both,
Swanage Lifeboats and Florence
Nightingale Hospice C/O
Heritage and Sons
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 7, 2020